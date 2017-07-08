The West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees went into executive session Thursday to conduct interviews with candidates for the position of superintendent.

The board gathered at the Child Nutrition Center in Rosedale to begin what board president Evereth Stanton said would be a long day of interviews.

According to Stanton the board planned to meet with five candidates for the position.

"We are not going to come to a decision today. It will probably be next week when we will be ready to come to a decision," said Stanton.

Stanton added that during this process, the names of the candidates would be kept confidential.

In a previous article, it was said the board of trustees had asked the Mississippi School Board Association to select candidates for the position at the beginning of June.

Denotris Jackson, MSBA's assistant executive director, initially lined up 19 candidates.

Since James Johnson-Waldington was terminated as superintendent in April, the district has had two interim superintendents, Larry Walker and Charles Barron. Walker served as deputy superintendent of operations and support.

Walker was placed on administrative leave during a special call meeting on June 23.

The board then appointed Barron.

The board is scheduled to have a regular session board meeting on July 13.