A parent has filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland School District over the position of her daughter’s order in the 2016 graduation lineup of Cleveland High School.

Also being sued are Steven Craddock, who was principal at the time, and Superintendent Jackie Thigpen.

Dr. Sherry Shepard filed the suit on behalf of her daughter Jasmine, who is black, in US District Court in Greenville at the end of June.

She claims that due to the recent court ruling on desegregating the school district, officials failed “to follow the established policies and procedures for selecting a valedictorian,” and thus the school named co-vals one of whom was white and the other black.

Shepard claims in the suit that co-valedictorians have never been selected at the school before and that all valedictorians in the school’s history had been white.

Shepard claims the white co-valedictorian had a lower grade point average and should not have been selected.

Shepard claims due to this action, her daughter has “suffered humiliation, loss of self-esteem, embarrassment, loss of opportunities, mental anguish, emotional distress, pain and suffering and other damages to be shown at the trial of this matter.”

Upon research conducted by The Bolivar Commercial, it has been discovered that co-valedictorians have been named in Cleveland High School’s past.

The most recent was in 1995 with the naming of Michael Foster and Jane Meek.

Also The Bolivar Commercial uncovered that though Jasmine Shepard may be the first black student at CHS to be valedictorian, students of other ethnicities have been named for the high honor in the past.

Among other things, Shepard is asking the court for a trial jury, monetary compensation and for her daughter to be declared the sole valedictorian for 2016.

Attorney Jamie Jacks released the following statement on behalf of the school district earlier this week:

“The District has obtained a copy of, but has not yet been served with the lawsuit recently filed by Sherry Shepard.

“In the lawsuit, Shepard alleges her child was wrongfully made to share the 2015-2016 Cleveland High School valedictorian honor.

“Because this is an ongoing case, involving student information, the District is currently limited in the details it can share with the public. However, the District has a racially neutral policy regarding the valedictorian honor. The policy is when there is a grade point average tie between two or more students, the students share the valedictorian honor.

“In this case, the District followed its policy. The students involved had identical grade point averages and shared the valedictorian honor. The District’s policy is fair to all students including the two outstanding students involved in the subject case.

“Once officially served, the District’s immediate intention is to file a motion to dismiss this frivolous lawsuit.”