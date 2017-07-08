The first meeting with the new Shelby mayor and Board of Aldermen took place Thursday and the group talked about their hopes and plans for the city.

Alderwoman Bobbie Reed said one of the things she would like to see is a strategic plan for the city.

One of the questions Reed asked is where would the city be in three to five years. Reed said she would like to see an economic development committee formed in Shelby with dedicated citizens.

"We can get some of our citizens to come in and really help us plan to revitalize the town," Reed said.

Alderwoman Patch Ann Nunley said she would like to see a beautification committee formed where all of the citizens would come together and help clean up the city.

Alderman Harold Billings who took it upon himself to clean up areas in Shelby along with the help of a few others said he would like to add more people to his clean up crew.

"Anything that involves the cleanup project, we will get it done," said Billings.

Billings said around next year, Shelby should see a tremendous amount of progress.

Alderwoman Mattie Bland mentioned she would like to have dirt thrown over the debris where Billings has been cleaning the vacant lots.

She believes it will be easier to keep those lots clean with dirt covering it.

Bland also said she would like the see the city come together in unity.

"I think it's important that the citizens can see and know what we are doing, and let's just do right by everyone," Bland said.

Alderman Tommy Humphreys said, "I would like to see Shelby progress and grow and I am just ready to move forward."

Mayor Peggy Mengarelli said changes would be added to the meeting agenda putting the Shelby Chamber of Commerce on the agenda.

Mengarelli said the Shelby Chamber of Commerce would give a report on a regular basis.

"The chamber has not attended meetings in the past, but I think we all need to be very hands on and they can help us with a lot of the projects that we have in mind," Mengarelli said.

Other things that were discussed during the meeting were becoming more organized and setting up a new budget system for the city.