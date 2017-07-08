The question of children’s safety in their neighborhoods was raised at the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Supervisor Preston Billings said he has received several calls from residents in the Eastgate Community about hazardous driving.

Billings and Sheriff Kelvin Williams discussed things that could prevent the acts.

Billings said residents have asked if officers could patrol the Eastgate area a little more as speeding has become more dangerous.

Williams said they have stepped up their approach as far as patrolling Eastgate to make sure that the development is safe.

The redevelopment of the Eastgate homes began last year, and many residents in the community have been moving into their new homes.

"I ride through there on a constant basis and I've met with individuals on corners myself personally and asked them not to do that and to help us continue to make this neighborhood better," Williams said.

Williams said although they have received little evidence of individuals speeding in the community, he encourages the residents to call the Sheriff's Department if they witness any crimes being committed such as speeding.

"If citizens see any crimes being committed that includes speeding, we will need them to give us as much information about the vehicle or the suspect as much as possible or whatever information they can give us will assist us," said Williams.

At the last supervisors meeting, Billings said he was also getting the same complaints from Shelby residents who live in the 16th section land near Jesse's Auto Repair.

Billings said he has witnessed many cars and other types of vehicles getting ready for speed races near Jesse's Auto Repair.

"When law enforcements or state troopers show up everything disburses, everything just goes away in a matter of minutes," said Billings.

Williams recommended individuals with complaints call the Bolivar County Sheriff Department at 662-843-5378.

"We're going to continue to monitor these areas," said Williams.

"We need help from the citizens of the community to help us to help them. If we all have other eyes and ears, we all can work together to make a safe community."