Two Bolivar Commercial staffers received awards in the Mississippi Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Saturday at the Mississippi Press Association Convention in Biloxi.

“I’m proud of the hard work and dedication by our staff and these awards are well deserved,” Bolivar Commercial Publisher Diane Makamson said.

Jarquita Brown, who began her career at the Bolivar Commercial in August, won second place in Best Feature Story in Weekly Division D.

Sports editor Andy Collier earned second place award in Sports News in Weekly D, third place in Sports Columns for all weeklies and third place in Sports Feature Photography in Weekly D.