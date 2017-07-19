The cleanliness of the water and sewer systems in Shelby is top priority for Mayor Peggy Mengarelli.

Alderman Mattie Bland asked Shelby Fire Chief Eugene Daniels how water main flushing in the city works and if the water is safe to use after the flushing.

Daniels said, "The flushing procedure on your water system is you always start in the tank from your water feed pump and then you work your way out."

Daniels said water main flushing is the process of cleaning the inside of water distribution mains by sending a rapid flow of water through the mains.

The way the cleaning process is done is by opening fire hydrants in the city, and the purpose is to remove the buildup of natural minerals with your water that collects on the pipe walls due to waters long journey from the water treatment plant.

Daniels admitted that in Shelby's case, they are not exactly sure which way the water feed pump works so he always begin the flushing in the center of the pump and out.

"You are suppose to start on your feeding source and work your way out to the end," Daniels said.

Daniel flushed about 20 times last year, but in reality, it only needs to be done three to four times a year.

Many residents in Shelby have seen discoloration in the water in their homes after the flushing took place.

Although residents are expected to see discoloration after flushing, the discoloration in the water should only last a few hours.

Bland also mentioned there was a sewer-like odor that comes with the flushing.

Daniels said water sometimes come out of the ground with an odor.

The city has been having problems with the water flushing system for a while now, and, according to Daniels, having over 60 year old pipes is a large factor.

Another issue is storing too much water in the tank.

"We store 300,000 gallons of water in that tank, and when you put all of the lines together, there is probably more water than that in the ground," he said.

With that much water in the tank and in the ground, the water does not flow through the mains properly.

"The more you move water, the better it is. When the water becomes still, it becomes what you call stagnant, but it's still not unsafe," said Daniels.

Although there has been a problem with the flushing system for a while, he believes the problem is getting better.

"We have started treating it, and it's going to take some time for it to get through the system and really work with the in-depth problem that we have," said Daniels.