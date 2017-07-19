Councilwoman Debra Smith of Ward 1 of Rosedale voiced concerns about displayed response time of police department, and emergency medical responders and fire department in the Rosedale during her monthly report.

Smith said her home had recently caught fire, and had difficulty getting in touch with the fire department.

"I think that sometime we are used as a example to bring awareness of the problems that we have in Rosedale and Bolivar fire. County," said Smith.

As the conversation progressed, Smith began to get teary-eyed. "It's sad when you call and you don't have any help. I call the fire department twice and the dispatcher said she couldn't tone up them up because the call system is down."

Mayor Carl Estes voiced condolence for Smith, and said the city need to work on improving its call system.

Estes said the Sherriff Department is planning to install a new $1 million communication system, because the out of date equipment may potentially cut off communication for the city and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

"We have discussed coming up with new communication radios, so that our police department and fire department will be able to respond in a timely manner. That is something we are going to have to deal within the next month," said Estes.

Estes said the board would meet next month to discuss their budget and how they can come up with funds for new communication radios.

In other matters, Building Commissioner Earl Phillips monthly report revealed that the city owns 53 pieces of property. He made a recommendation that the board sell some of the property.

"We have property that we are not getting any money off of. We need to get together when it’s time to talk about our budget, and come up with ways to sell or lease these properties," said Phillips.

Phillips also recommended that the board condemn three “menace” properties in the city. These properties include a lot at the corner of Bruce Street and Main Street and a property on Saint Charles Street, which contains barrels of glass bottles and other materials.

In regards to the Saint Charles Street property, Johny Gadison, who lives next door asked the board to take action to clean out the property.

Gadison referred to the property as a health hazard that attracts rodents and snakes.

The board accepted the recommendation and gave 30 day notices to the property owners to get the areas clean.