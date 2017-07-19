Speeding vehicles has become a major concern to the residents of Pearl Avenue and at the most recent Cleveland Board of Alderman meeting, Linda Cherry voiced her opinions on the matter.

“We don’t need speed bumps but we need patrolling in that area. We want people to know they can get a ticket. We also need sidewalks for our children to walk on. These speed bumps slow down ambulances and the fire department. Can we find some other alternative? We are taxpayers, could we install cameras,” Cherry asked.

Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said, “none of us are high on speed bumps so we definitely need an alternative.”

Alderman Ted Campbell, who’s over this ward said, “Speed bumps do slow down traffic and we’re seeing an increase in speeding traffic now that they are gone. There are a few residents from Pearl Street here that do want speed bumps.”

A petition was previously signed by residents of the area to get the speed bumps, despite the board preferring other measures to decrease speeding.

“We need more patrol. Why put speed bumps when we don’t even have sidewalks? The street sweepers can’t even sweep. If you have an officer there and you give enough tickets, people won’t speed in the area,” said Cherry.

Community Development Director Brett Moorman said, “The speed bumps have been pulled up and there is a new policy in place for the board if residents want something like that.”

Dorothy White, another resident, said, “We’re in the hood, but we are a professional hood. I observed on Memorial Drive, they have different speed bumps. The speed has increased in our area. We had someone almost hit a child.”

The board assured her they are not for the speed bumps, however, they are dedicated to slowing traffic down and keeping everyone safe.

Alderman Robert Sanders, “the officers are going to be present in certain locations around the city because of the complaints that we’ve gotten in residential areas about speeding. This is also to increase officer visibility as it relates to property and homes being tampered while people are away from work. We will be citing violators when they are caught speeding in residential areas. Our kids are out of school and we need to keep to them safe.”

The residents were assured there would be officers present that very evening.

As police commissioner, Sanders has requested this police visibility “remains present due to the fact that unknown individuals have been cited in certain neighborhoods and we have had an increase in suspicious activity. Citizens should contact local authorities and report any suspicious activity or individuals in areas they should not be,” said Sanders.