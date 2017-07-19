Question: Cleveland has seen a lot of development in the past few years with a host of new businesses. What is your perspective on the city's growth?

"I think it is so great to see all the growth in Cleveland. Not only with attractions and restaurants and hotels, but I also love seeing how many young families are in town. We're getting a lot of people actually moving back to Cleveland that may have gone to school at Delta State and choose to raise their kids here. I think it's always such a positive thing when you see people choosing to make somewhere their home because if it's somewhere you want to visit, it's going to be somewhere you want to live, and it's going to be somewhere you want to work. Kelli Carr, tourism manager with the Cleveland-Bolivar chamber of commerce.

“It was really fun to see the construction of the Grammy Museum and to follow that process. This is a very special small town that a lot of other small towns do not have this level of activity and heartbeat that is present here.” Jennifer Wann, director of the Bolivar County Library System.

"This is home and I say that proudly and with a grateful heart. I tell friends back home (New York) that Cleveland is my chosen home. This is where I choose to raise my daughter. This is where the man I love is from and I just have such an appreciation for the area. I've always felt so welcomed by the Mississippi Delta. To speak directly to the growth, the hard work of many that I think share the same belief that Cleveland is just a special place to call home and to raise a family. So I think the growth that we are seeing is a direct result of that desire to call Cleveland home and to see this area flourish and to be able to have the opportunities for our kids and neighbors and community.," said Rori Eddie Herbison, Executive Director of the Delta Arts Alliance.

"I think it's great. I have lived here my whole life and it's been like a quiet town, and it's finally growing into it's own. There are so many new things going on, it's getting locals excited. In the past, when someone would ask our opinion on a nice restaurant or whatever, we would tell them they can go somewhere out of town. Now we have all these places we can tell them to go and they can enjoy themselves. Jordan Simpson, employee at Mississippi Grounds and Balance Fitness.