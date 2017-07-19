Cement was poured downtown in preparation for sculptures extending from the Hazel and Jimmy Sanders Sculpture Garden at Delta State University.

According to Cleveland City Clerk Dominique Green, “Mrs. Nan Sanders brought this to the board back in May with the thoughts of extending the sculpture garden from the BPAC to downtown. The city agreed to doing five sculptures to start out with. It rotates every two years. The sculpture garden committee, led by Nan and Myrtis Tabb, go through sculptures submitted from all over the country. The committee recently expanded and put sculptures at the Grammy Museum Mississippi.”

Green said the city agreed to renting these pieces and was responsible for the cement pads.

At the end of the two-year period, the city will discuss purchasing any artwork.

Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said, "We're very excited about these sculptures going downtown and continuing to make our downtown area greater."

Nowell said, after such a wonderful Christmas display this past year; they would like to continue growing the downtown area for visitors and residents alike.

"Our thoughts at this point are to place these sculptures at the north end of the walking trail with lights on them to show up at night.

"We want to make Cleveland a destination spot at Christmas time and put more decorations like the Janoushs started last year and we want to make sure it all ties together," he previously said during the sculpture discussions.

Nowell said the board would discuss hiring a landscaper to ensure these sculptures are placed correctly and enhance the area.

The sculpture garden has a long-standing tradition of bringing unique artwork not only to DSU, but now to the Grammy Museum as well.

In 2000, Delta State held its first national sculpture contest, which led to seven pieces being displayed in front of the BPAC for 18 months.

Now, sculptures are placed in the garden on a cycle. Artists get a stipend for their work and one piece is purchased per installation.

So far, 23 pieces of sculpture have been purchased from the seven installations.

Pam Matthews, wife of former DSU President David Potter, developed the idea of the garden.

According to the garden history, Matthews' idea was to have a biennial competition, which would bring in 10 new pieces every other year.

At the end of their stay, her plan was to have a purchase prize that would become part of a permanent collection that remained on campus.

Her dream was to set up a way of developing a noteworthy collection of public art that would make the campus of Delta State very unique.

Matthews fought a two year battle with brain cancer and, after her passing, Nan Sanders decided to take up the responsibility of the sculpture garden in honor of her friend.