After executive session, the West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees gave an update on the search for the position of superintendent.

According to president Evereth Stanton, the board will hold a special call meeting at 5 p.m. next Thursday, inside the Joe Barnes Vocational Center to continue interviewing the finalist for the position.

Last week the board began the process of conducting individual interviews with five candidates.

Stanton revealed there are now four finalists up for the job.

The board also mentioned that representatives from the community would have a role in choosing the superintendent.

"So the public will know, we're going to do the process similar to what we did in the initial stages of this district's consolidation. We're going to have representatives from the community to come in and interview. (The board) will select two persons from our sub-districts and they will conduct interviews from the community side of the house," said Stanton.

The board also discussed the status of former interim superintendent Larry Walker and Curriculum Coordinator Barbara Flore.

Trustee Pamela Tucker revealed that Walker will return to his duties as deputy superintendent of operations and support for the district, and will report to work on Monday.

According to Tucker, Walker will have to write a letter about filing an improvement plan.

The board decided to postpone making a decision regarding Flore’s status until interim superintendent Charles Barron to reports to the board with more details. When asked to give more details on why Flore was placed on leave, he said it was a personnel matter and is unable to speak on the details at the moment.

During public comments, dozens voiced opinions and concerns.

Rosedale Beautification committee members Debbie Leftwich and Anne Martin spoke about the Great River Road State Park.

"Last August at a board meeting, this board nullified the lease that you had with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Park. I am concerned as to why the state is out there now saying they have reopened the park and that they are cleaning it up," said Martin.

Martin said she has gone to the park on three occasions and that the park hours are from Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and that the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks are planning to restore the park.

According to Martin, the Great River Road State Park is a part of the district's 16 Section Land. She asked if the board had any plans for the park.

"I encourage everyone to go out and look at that park. It is disgraceful what the state has let that piece of land become. It's horrible, and it's a beautiful piece of land. Every time I ride through it I see what it could be and what it could be doing to put money back into the pockets of the school board. I'm just really concerned why the state thinks they have the right to go out there when this board nullified that lease almost a year ago. There is a group of citizens ready to present a proposal when (the board) say they are ready to start looking at what can be done with that land," said Martin.

Stanton said the board was unaware of department’s actions and will look into the matter.

Rosedale Building Commissioner, Earl Phillips also said he had concern about some of the district's 16th Section properties.

One of the properties Phillips discussed was the Rosedale Country Club.

"I'm in the process issuing somebody a form. It has got to be cleaned up; something has to be done about it. I happen to take a position with the city as the zoning coordinator and our schools. We, the school, have several pieces of property that something needs to be done about," said Phillips.

Stanton told Phillips to talk to the interim superintendent with his grievances.

Teresa Murphy and Damita Murry are parents who asked about the status of hiring certified teachers for the district.

Murry asked if the district's teachers for the core subjects of the state test would be certified.

"The teachers are supposed to be certified anyway, but I'm just asking," said Murry.

The board was unable to answer Murry's question. Stanton said the superintendent would have to get that information from the school principals.

"We are working diligently to make sure we find certified teachers in those areas. We are working to find certified teachers in all classes because we want the best in there. We found out it's not just here, but throughout the Delta," said Barron.