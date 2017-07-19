Crime due to low lighting in Cleveland is a concern for Alderman Robert Sanders and the rest of the city board members.

“What we want to do is assure the city is well lit for our citizens. We’ve contacted Entergy and Delta Electric to make sure the contractors they employ are checking these lights. It’s been quite a while since the light bulbs were replaced,” said Sanders.

The city is doing a survey of the lights in the area and has discovered areas that are very dark.

“It’s not safe in areas like that. Suspicious activity tends to happen in dark areas,” said Sanders.

“We are reaching out to each and every company that controls the lighting. Pole lights have been out in some areas for quite a while and this is a situation we made a vow to commit to and myself, the mayor, and board are going to make sure it’s taken care of,” he said.

Cleveland Public Works Director Ray Bell said, “We turn in a list once a month to these companies and let them know where the lights are out. If a resident sees a light out, they can contact Entergy and then call my office as well.”

Lighting has a direct impact on crime rates according to the Office of Justice Programs.

In a recent study by the department, “Improving street lighting to prevent crime is grounded in two main perspectives: situational crime prevention, and strengthening informal social control and community cohesion. Taken together, situational crime prevention and informal social controls hold that crime is influenced by environmental conditions in interaction with resident and offender characteristics.

Therefore, by improving street lighting, the offender is believed to perceive greater risks of apprehension, while residents are believed to invest more in their community and thus work to prevent crime in their community.”

Situational crime prevention involves reducing opportunities for crime and increasing risk of apprehension. By repairing the lights in Cleveland and ensuring dark areas have the proper lighting installed, the board hopes the opportunities for crime will decrease because of the risk of detection.

Residents also have the ability to log onto Entergy’s website and report an outage as well.