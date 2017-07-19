Ruleville accident

A two-car accident occurred yesterday morning at approximately 5:55 a.m. in Ruleville at the intersection of South Oak Avenue and McCorkle Road.

The accident involved a Ford Taurus, driven by William Minga of Indianola and a Nissan Versa, driven by Tonya Smith of Sumter. No other passengers were involved.

Reported by Ruleville police chief, Ernie Scarber, the Ford Taurus collided with the Nissan Versa in a head-on collision.

Minga was driving in the wrong lane and hit Smith's vehicle.

Both Minga and Smith were badly injured in the accident.

Minga was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and Smith was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

The accident is still under investigation by the Ruleville Police Department.