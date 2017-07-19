The Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department has been installing smoke alarms in many homes in Cleveland.

CVFD partnered with the Mississippi State Fire Marshall's office in Jackson who wrote a grant to the CVFD to receive over 100 smoke alarms to install and teach residents about the importance of smoke alarms in their homes.

Fire Inspector Greg Jackson said they have already installed over 75 alarms in homes already.

The alarms can only be installed in owned homes, they cannot be placed in rental homes, said Jackson.

"We only ask that you live in the city of Cleveland because it's in our jurisdiction, and our firefighters are the ones installing it," Jackson said.

Jackson explained after the alarms are installed in people's homes, they also give the residents a pamphlet filled with information about fire safety, practicing exit drills, and the best place to install the alarms.

"Our goal is no one goes to sleep at night without a working smoke alarm," said Jackson.

Jackson wants to inform all citizens not to panic. He said another goal set in place is to teach people how to be calm, what to do in case of a fire, and to call 9-1-1 first.

Jackson added, "We need to make sure that each home is able to have a way to alert you if there is a fire in your home if you're sleep."

The installation is free of charge, and supplies are limited and will go a on a first come first serve basis.

"We don't want to be a statistic in Mississippi. We lead the nation in fire deaths and the only way to remedy that is to start taking a bite out of it, and we want to try to keep the citizens of Cleveland safe," Jackson said.

"We want to try and educate everybody to make sure that if they do unfortunately have a fire in their home that they are able to get out safe,” he said.

Jackson and CVFD wants to make sure everyone in Cleveland is safe and knows what steps to take in case of a fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, In 2009-2013, smoke alarms sounded in more than half of the home fires reported to U.S. fire departments.

Three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

No smoke alarms were present in almost two out of every five home fire deaths.

The death rate per 100 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms, 1.18 deaths vs. 0.53 deaths per 100 fires.

In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.

Dead batteries caused one-quarter of the smoke alarm failures.

If anyone is interested in getting a smoke alarm installed on his or her property, Jackson can be contacted at 662-588-1111 or 662-843-3159.

Firefighter David Pryor can also be contacted at 662-719-0402.