Beneva Jones Bailey Conway celebrate her 102 birthday surrounded by love her. Conway was queen for the day on birthday. She is pictured with friends Mamie Tate, Nancy Bonney, Pastor Horace McKay, Edgar Glover Jr., and granddaughter Katheryn Gough-Jones.

Mrs. Beneva Jones Bailey-Conway celebrated her 102nd birthday among family and friends inside the Shelby Health and Rehabilation Center.

Ms. Conway, who was born on July 15, 1915 wore a tiara and sash in honor of her important day.

Several have said a major characteristic of Ms. Conway is her radiant personality that has beamed through all corners of her community for 102 years.

All who know her fondly knows her as Ms. Sunshine.

Dwana Lyles, coordinator of St. Gabriel provided more contexts on the origins of her nickname.

"Sister Patricia who was one of the starters of the Senor Outreach program at St. Gabriel in gave Ms. Beneva Conway the name Ms. Sunshine. She told us that she would drive by to pick up other seniors and Ms. Sunshine would be sitting on a bench in town somewhere, and she stopped by and asked her to come to St. Gabriel. Ms. Sunshine was at St. Gabriel since 1999 until she entered the nursing home," said Lyles.

She also described the vitality of Ms. Sunshine. She remembers Ms. Sunshine's love for dancing and joyous personality.

Those in attendance included Mayor Eulah Peterson of Mound Bayou and Senior Willie Simmons.

"God is good, he has blessed you with 102 year", said Mayor Peterson. "We pray that you will have many more. It is possible, and we know that on any given day any of us could die. So we especially celebrate when we have someone who lived to be 102 years old. We want you to know that Mound Bayou is your home and we want to do all that we can to help you in any way that we can. We encourage you to be lifted and continue to prosper."

Senator Simmons has been a witness to her bright light for 30 yeas. Simmons said her attitude towards life and being able to communicate her story is what stands out to him about her. He said he was inspired by her drive.

"To be born in 1915 when we as a race of people had only been freed for a few decades. Our county had recently come out of the civil war, and was struggling to find itself and go forward. She was born in to that society and she has lived through very many changes, said Simmons."

"Beneva your love and committee for the church, serving as the oldest usher at the Greater Bethel AME in Mound Bayou, and your love and dedication to your family has given you favor. God has blessed you with 102 years of live that have been filled with trials and tribulations, and yet you continue to run the course, said Simmons

Her over 10 decades on earths has given her expansive linage consisted of three children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren's.

Her daughter Mae Gough became emotional as you spoke about her mother.

"Madea we love you dearly. It took my pastor and my husband Walter Gough to teach me how to love and respect my mother, as I should. I am just grateful that my husbands, the late Walter Gough took care of her until the day he passed. Without his help it would not have been possible. I know he is watching over us, said Gough"

For Ms. Gough, she says her mother is my life. She also thanked the staff at Shelby Medical and Rehabilitation Center for their continued work in taking care of her mother.