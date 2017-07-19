During the Memorial Day holiday, many veterans came to Bolivar County and other parts of the Delta to visit a few cemeteries and noticed that many deceased veterans did not have a headstone or veteran marker at their grave.

Larry Harris, Veteran Outreach Specialist at Delta State University, wants to inform Bolivar County families of deceased veterans that headstones and veteran markers are available if requested by veteran family members, local organizations, and persons concern.

Harris said, "The primary purpose is to make sure all military veterans are given due respect and honor for the sacrifice they gave to this nation."

He explained that there are also other benefits that may be given in which he has mentioned in a previous interview.

When Harris took on his role as a veteran outreach specialist, his goal was to also provide information on healthcare benefits, education, and training to veterans in the Delta.

Harris said they are still working with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Jackson to help veterans file for claims, disability, medical, health or whatever service they may need.

"The sacrifices and hardship endured by our nation's military veterans and their families is greatly appreciated by the freedom we have been given today," he said.

He said these benefits also apply for the wives and children of the veterans as well.

"If the military veteran family apply and the veteran is found to be qualified, there are many veteran service officers located in many counties of the state of Mississippi who can and is ready to give assistance," Harris said.

Any veteran family in need of a headstone marker for their veteran who is eligible, contact 662-378-7772.