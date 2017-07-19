Dr. Brent Smith receives his award.

The Mississippi Athletic Trainer's Association recently awarded family physician Dr. Brent Smith of Family Medical Clinic in Cleveland the Sports Medicine Person of the Year at their annual meeting in Biloxi.

The Mississippi Athletic Training Association Sports Medicine Person of the Year award is recognition for a nonathletic trainer who contributes to or deals with sports medicine and the care of athletes.

"I was very shocked and fortunate to receive this award for this year," said Smith. "I was really honored to be recognized because as a whole, athletic trainers do a lot of work for helping keep the kids safe and healthy and active in sports."

Smith is a Cleveland native who decided to move back home after finishing his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine and sports medicine training at the University of Alabama.

Smith always knew he wanted to be a doctor, even from childhood. He was also heavily involved in sports growing up in Cleveland so he felt practicing in sports and family medicine was the right field to go into.

"I chose to go into this because of sports. I've always played sports and enjoyed taking care of people and just being involved in the athletic side of things, and when you're going through training, you have to be good at getting people fast in a safe way," said Smith.

Smith feels they chose him for the award because he cares for the athletes in the school district, local area students and student athletes to ensure they are safe during the sports seasons.

He is also a member of the Mississippi High School Activities Association Sport Medicine Advisory Committee.

The 34-year-old physician said the Sport Medicine Advisory Committee has really been focusing their efforts on improving safety and studying sickle cell and what the sickle cell trait is.

"The sickle cell trait is a very dangerous thing with athletes because it contributes heavily to sudden death," said Smith.

Smith added, "We're focusing on educating coaches and athletes better about what that is and how to prevent it, but also to make them more aware of what their status is."

He also mentioned that there is not a lot of orthopedic coverage in the area for the athletes either.

"I try to be really available and help keep them healthy and active and playing, and I try to do as much as I can," Smith said.

Smith said outreach athletic trainer of Mississippi Sports Medicine Richey Woods who also lives in Cleveland nominated him for the MATA award this year.

The MATA has been giving the sports medicine award for about 5 years now, and Smith says it's an honor to be recognized and receive an award such as this.

"It's an honor to be associated with people who have 30 and 40 years of input of sports safety under their belt," said Smith.

Smith added, "For me to get an award from that group was a special thing because I see how hard they work at it and for them to take the time and recognize other people, I thought was an amazing thing."