Dozens of community members marched in the streets of Drew on Saturday in the name of ending gun violence in the area with shirts that read “Stop, Think, Walk."

As previously reported, the event was organized by Kenwaun Meeks, his sister Tamica Meeks, and their friend Davida Johnson once hearing about the lost of their childhood friend Christopher “Zeke” Burnett.

After the march, everyone headed to the Boys and Girls Club for a town hall discussion on gun violence.

Most of the presenters have been impacted by gun violence in some capacity, like Climmie Murry.

Murry was one of 12 people injured during the Jackson State Massacre in 1970, which caused the deaths of two individuals.

Murry was shot in the head and was presumed to be dead. She is working with Kenwaun Meeks to co-write her autobiography, “Pronounced Dead”.

Her advice was to put down the guns and use the weapons of forgiveness, love, righteousness, and understanding.

Another speaker was Damon Shaw who said he was impressed with how many people showed up to the morning march.

According to Shaw, he initially planned on not participating in the march, and only speaking at the discussion, but was inspired by the large turn out rate to walk as well.

“This is a very serious subject that we’re dealing with this morning. Particularly in our Drew and the rest of the Mississippi Delta," said Shaw.”

As it relates to gun violence, Shaw recalled three incidences that had a major impact on his life. One incident included his brother shooting their sister’s boyfriend.

“For those of you who have not been impacted by gun violence let me tell you what’s that’s like. The thought of not knowing if you will ever see your loved one again outside of jail in a normal and functioning environment is a very scary thing. Fortunately, because it was an act of self-defense, he did not go, but to watch my mother cry at night not knowing the fate of her son, to watch my sister to through a near nervous breakdown because she’s stuck in-between,” said Shaw

“I was in high school, that affected my grades, my mental stability, socially and emotionally. So I want you all to do exactly what the shirt says. If you’re ever in a violent situation where you think you have to use a gun to resolve an issue, I want you stop and think. Think about what impact that’s going to have on your life and the person you’re confronting.

“Think about what impact that’s going to have on your family and theirs. So stop and think about what you are doing and walk away. Walking away does not mean you are less than a woman or man. It shows you are actually the smarter person in that situation,” said Shaw.

Several of the speakers had either been direct victims of gun violence or had family members had lost family members to gun related injuries.

District 5 Supervisor of Sunflower County, Gloria Dickerson also spoke, advising parents to set a better example for the younger generation.

“Now everything we’ve heard is great. Now we have people in the room who are parents and grandparents and we set the tone for our children. Whatever our children do we have set them up to do it.

“So you are going to have to start teaching your children better, and you do that by setting an example. Now we have been in this meeting talking about putting the guns down. I want to know who in this room is going to do something different because we came here and talked about it, or are you just talking," said Dickerson.

“What I’m saying is for us in this room, lets stop talking about stuff that we don’t plan on doing. Do it and set a good example for our children. I love our children in this community, I want them to be successful, but these grown folk are going to have to set the tone and stop talking about how our children are because we created these children.

“Whatever they do, we as parents, grandparents and neighbors have taught them that stuff. So stop teaching our kids bad habits, stop doing bad things in front of them, and set a good example and this could be a great community," said Dickerson.

Erica Jones with Oxford chapter of Moms Demand Action, she said that in the last few weeks there have been three young children who have been unintentionally killed by a gun they have found.

“There is not excuse for that, there is no reason for that and that is where our work has to start. If you choose to have a gun in your home, please keep it secure, unloaded, the annunciation stored separately,” she said.

For more information on how others can get involved in the fight against gun violence in the state, check out Moms Demand Action Facebook page.

Meeks said he will continue the cause with Southern Gun Violence Awareness Walk July 15, 2017 which is also on Facebook.