The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors was updated Monday on delays in regards to the repairs on the front porch of the courthouse in Cleveland.

Project manager Holly Hawkins of Belinda Stewart Architects explained the delay of finishing the front porch was because the terracotta material had to be specially made to match the glaze and texture of the existing blocks already on the porch.

She said now all the materials were in and the porch should be completed within two months.

The porch project began in April after the courthouse received a $128,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History through the Community Heritage Preservation program.

She said it was recommended they not install the terracotta blocks with any type of substituted material.

"We are going to make sure the terracotta will be installed in a way where there will be flashing underneath it so if any flooding does get behind it, it will be able to get out, which is a different detail from what was previously installed," said Hawkins.

In June 2013, supervisors approved a water infiltration assessment that showed the courthouse had damaged, missing, and leaking downspouts on the building that caused water to run into the face of the building.

Hawkins said, "Because that terracotta material was so deteriorated, what happens is that it really just has a glazing on the front base, and if any water that gets behind it, it will freeze and crack, so that's what happened."

In a previous article, County Administrator Will Hooker said the terracotta porch banding was so significantly damaged that the cracking was visible near the interior corners at the cornice and frieze level and down the east side of the courthouse.

The terracotta banding sits on a brick wall that also has structural damage shown by bowing and cracking.

"These areas will be repaired to preserve the historic details and prevent water infiltration into the building by removing the terracotta and installing flashing with a proper drip edge," said Hooker at the time.

The new terracotta banding will be installed along with the quarry tile and underlayment.