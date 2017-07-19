ROSEDALE — Charles Barron, interim superintendent of West Bolivar Consolidated School District, updated trustees on renovations of the high school gymnasium and cafeteria that caught fire in June 2016.

Barron said he met with Gary Bailey of Bailey Architecture Education to set a timetable for completion of the two areas.

He also met with the insurance company regarding the roughly $1.5 million insurance money for the renovation.

Barron said an insurance representative advised him the district would not be able to renovate both the cafeteria and gym with the $1.5 million.

"The goal was always to rebuild the gym and the cafeteria," said trustee Pamela Tucker.

"We are going to have to look at the cost and see if we can come up with the funds. I know the insurance money will not be enough to rebuild both, not at the quality that I think we want," replied Barron.

In regards to the timeframe, attorney Willie Griffin said the architect had recommended back in October for the board to make a decision but that information was not passed on to the board until either the latter part of March or sometime in April.

"The board directed Mr. Walker to bring (the architect) in and start working on restoring and renovating that cafeteria. So it's critical now as we move forward to put the plan together to restore the cafeteria, so we can determine what the cost is going to be and that will what Mr. Bailey should be working on, "said Griffin.

The board also discussed plans for the upcoming school year.

Board president Evereth Stanton said registration would start today and end July 25.

Today and Thursday, parents or guardians can register students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Tuesday from 1-6 p.m.

Registration will be held at the Ray Brooks School gym in Benoit, West Bolivar Middle School gym for all students of Rosedale, and McEvans School gym in Shaw.

During public comments, Arika Armstrong, a third grade teacher at McEvans suggested that the board consider a long-term plan for online registration.

"Think about it, it would be so much more feasible, especially for the parents that have so many children. They can copy and paste their information instead of sitting two or three hours writing the information," said Armstrong.

Stanton said the board would look into making online registration an option in the future.

During executive session the board unanimously voted to employ three individuals, including Gary Redd as a coach for West Bolivar High School.