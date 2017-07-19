MOUND BAYOU — Mound Bayou received a Community Development Block Grant of $450,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority to clean the city sewer system.

The project will consist of replacing seven sewer pump stations.

Mayor Eulah Peterson said at Tuesday’s meeting the replacing of the pump, or lift, stations would be a 90-day project to begin around Sept. 1.

Sewer pump stations are used to move wastewater to higher elevations in order to allow transport by gravity flow, according to the Sustainable Sanitation and Water Management website.

Peterson said she believes the contractors installing the pump stations would start with the worst ones in the city first.

"These repairs will put us in a good stand for a while, but we need to do some more work on our sewer system to bring it up to speed, so the repair of these seven pumps are going to help us greatly," said Peterson.

The CDBG program makes funds available to incorporated municipalities and county governments that show a genuine need for specific projects and can meet the program's state and federal eligibility requirements, according to MDA.

"We only had $450,000 and they had $351,000 of that to go towards the actual work which is the administrative costs and things like that to go along with the grant," said Peterson.

Peterson said she has not seen the breakdown of the grant budget but it was said that $351,000 was allocated towards the actual project.

She said David Long of Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. of Tupelo, indicated that he wanted to continue working with the city to make things better and more information regarding the grant and project will be available on Aug. 1.

Peterson also mentioned that an official citywide clean up would also be held on Aug. 19.