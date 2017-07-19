Convicted murderer Gerry Love lost his appeal Tuesday in the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Love was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as a habitual offender to life in prison without parole for the November 2013 death of Glandra Williams.

According to appeal court documents, Love argued that the trial court erred in sustaining the State’s Batson objection during jury selection, and that he was prejudiced by the admission of hearsay testimony from a State’s witness.

Love argued the trial court erred in finding his three peremptory strikes on white jurors were not based on race-neutral reasons.

The appeal court did not agree.

Documents show “during jury selection, the State raised a Batson challenge when defense counsel had exercised four of his twelve peremptory strikes on four of the six white potential jurors. He had struck every white female available and had only accepted one white male juror. The trial judge noted on the record that white people were in the minority of the jury pool.

“The burden shifted to the defense to provide race-neutral reasons for the four strikes. Defense counsel explained that he struck Number 33, a white female, because she was the principal where his child went to school, and they know each other. The trial court accepted this reason as race-neutral. Regarding Number 54, the other white female, Love’s counsel stated that she works at a bank, and he intended to strike all bank employees. Counsel stated he struck Numbers 34 and 35, both white males, because they were farmers, and he intended to strike all farmers. He reasoned that bankers and farmers were more security conscious, and thus more prone to find Love guilty.

“Rebutting Love’s employment rationale, the State argued that there were other prospective jurors who had not been struck who worked in service industries where security would be a concern. Neither a black female who worked at Kroger, nor an individual who worked at Wal-Mart had been struck. Ultimately, the trial court found defense counsel’s employment rationale was pretextual and not racially neutral, violating Batson. Therefore, the trial court denied Love’s three peremptory challenges for Numbers 54, 34, and 35, and restored these three individuals to the jury.”

The appeals court also struck down Love’s objection regarding hearsay testimony.

“This issue is without merit.”

Glandra Williams, 44, of Cleveland was found by her daughter Kimberly lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor of her home.

She had suffered 32 stab wounds to her neck, chest, abdomen and left hand.

Love was declared a habitual offender after having served time for two offenses of felony domestic violence.

He was sentenced in July 2014 for two years and nine months.