The West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted in a 3 to 2 decision to employ Dr. Kenyartic Brown as principal of West Bolivar High School.

Interim superintendent Charles Barron recommended Brown.

In talking to Board President Evereth Stanton, he said the board accepted the resignation of the previous principal Malcolm Brown.

The board also voted on two actions regarding Curriculum Coordinator Barbara Flore during executive session.

"The first action was, the board accepted the interim superintendent's recommendation to terminate Dr. Flore as the curriculum coordinator. The second action was to except a recommendation from the interim superintendent to employ Dr. Flore's as lead teacher at Ray Brooks at salary scale,” said Trustee Pamela Tucker.

Stanton made a recommendation to postpone the community interview portion for the new superintendent search for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Child Nutrition Center in Rosedale.

It was previously reported, that the WBCSD Board would select members of the community to conduct interviews with the finalists in the running for the position of the new superintendent.

"Let's not try to schedule something tonight. For the number of candidates they will be interviewing, they may be here from 10 or 11 o'clock at night. We have some people who have to drive further than Shaw, Benoit or Rosedale, so lets see if we can ask our (community people) if we can do it Saturday, starting at 9 o'clock," said Stanton.

The board will also hold a special call meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Child Nutrition Center in Rosedale.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a donation from the West Bolivar High School Class of 2017.

In a letter written by former WBHS student Kya Williams, Barron read, "On the behalf of West Bolivar High School 's Class of 2017, I am writing to have the remainder of the senior class fundraising money be donated to West Bolivar High School for cosmetic upgrades and around the campus.

“We are hoping that the money can be used to buy items that embody school pride that uphold the mission and vision of the school. We collectively would like items such as banners to be purchased throughout the classroom buildings, so student can see pride is being shouted on every corner of the school.

“Thank you for educating us at West Bolivar High and we look forward to seeing the new facial features of WBHS."

"I don't know how much it was, but I hope like $10,000," Barron said jokingly.

Barron also reported that Rickey Lunford, a recent graduate of Shaw High School, was the recipient of the 2017 MASS School.

"He was at the MASS conference on the coast they awarded him a $1,000 scholarship that he can get as soon as they approve his enrollment at a college, " said Barron.