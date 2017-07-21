North Bolivar Consolidated School District interim superintendent Maurice Smith has been appointed the official superintendent under a two-year contract with the district.

The decision was made during Wednesday's executive session at the regular monthly board meeting.

Smith, who once served as superintendent for Mound Bayou School District and who is a current Cleveland alderman, said, "One thing we have to look at as a necessity is to look at this school district as one."

One of Smith's goals as superintendent is to put emphasis on the student's academics.

He said students at both high schools should be able to attend any classes that are being offered at either school.

"For two schools that are four miles apart, there are classes offered at one school that are not offered at the other school," said Smith.

Smith also said is he greatly concerned about the lack of students in the district signing up for AP and duel enrollment classes, and he wants to get more students involved in those classes.

Another goal is to cut all unnecessary school expenses.

Trustees have been working with financial consultant Smith Sparks to get the finances under control.

During a budget hearing that took place before the regular meeting, Sparks presented ways the board can cut and save money for the new school year.

Sparks talked about the district's maintenance funds, the state fund, the special education fund, and the MAEP at-risk vocational education funds.

"These are the four funds that live off of the MAEP and your local ad valorem tax," said Sparks. "We've got a total of estimated revenue of these four funds of $7.6 million."

The $7.6 million was last year’s budget and due to cuts, he said this year’s budget would be $5.7 million.

In a previous story, the trustees said not all bills were being paid in a timely fashion though teacher salaries were not included in that.

Sparks said in regards to last year’s budget, $7.5 million went towards salaries, which is 96 percent of revenue, which was extremely high.

"Your utilities are about $412,000 a year, your transportation is about $105,000 a year, and all other costs which is at $641,000, and $170,000 of that is for property insurance," Sparks said. "So if we are spending 96 percent of that on salaries, that does not leave us for a lot more money to spend on the other things we need for the school district."

After the hearing, the public was allowed to make comments.

One citizen, expressing her concerns, asked the board why they are paying for the 96 percent salaries and will they have to continue paying next year when the enrollment rate went down last year.

"Why are we spending 96 percent on salaries, and we lost a lot of children last year too," she said, adding, "The board has not been a good steward of what we have already given them, and this will be the third time since we've been consolidated that the taxes have been raised and it's placing a big burden on the taxpayers."

Smith said the 96 percent is also a great concern of his as well.

Smith explained he is anticipating of cutting between $200,000 and $300,000 in funds this year and one way to do that was not to fill vacancies where were not needed.

At the regular school board meeting that took place shortly after the budget hearing, Smith was that he was looking to reduce teachers.

Smith suggested sharing teachers between the high schools.

Smith said, "We've moved some people between the different schools to put the staff where the students are."

Some other things include looking at student-pupil ration and the class profile.

"We will also have some increase in class size. As of right now the teachers we are looking for is in the areas we do not have on hand, such as math, and we are looking for science," Smith said.

Smith said there would be more decisions made and finalized by the time of the next regular board meeting which will be held in August.