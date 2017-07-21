Breaking ground for Delta State University’s Statesmen Boulevard were (from left) Bob Eley, engineer; Dr. Kent Wyatt, president emeritus; Jamie Rutledge, vice president for finance & administration; Ashley Griffin, president of Student Government Association; Gary Gainspoletti, city alderman; Myles Russell, Rodger Wickers Office; Ronnie Mayers, athletic director; Dick Hall, commissioner, Central District MDOT; William N. LaForge, president of Delta State University; Bill Crump, Thad Cochran’s office; Andy Holliday, Malouf Construction; and Danny Abraham, alderman.

Wednesday afternoon with slight summer sprinkles, Delta State University held a groundbreaking ceremony as the school announced it would begin construction on Statesmen Boulevard.

Delta State University Athletic Director Ronnie Mayers said Statesmen Boulevard would enhance the overall atmosphere during sporting events.

“What this is going to do for us is it’s really going to improve the game day experience for our fans and make a safer venue for everybody to come to our athletic events.

“It’s going to give us a clean, fresh look. When we’re out trying to get those advertising dollars and trying to get people to support a Delta State athletic program, it really helps people want to be a part of it when you have real nice venues and they’ll what to advertise with you and help you with those events.”

Mayers said he is excited about what Statesmen Boulevard will do for recruiting.

“It’s going to give us a recruiting advantage,” Mayers said. “When we bring recruits in and they see we’ve got a real nice boulevard and our athletic venues are all clean and nice, it will help us attract better quality athletes.”

The plans to build Statesmen Boulevard have been in the works since 2008.

Jamie Rutledge, the vice president/CFO of finance and administration at DSU, explained how all the plains materialized.

“This project came about through a federal program that’s called the Delta Region Transportation Development Program and it’s administered to the Mississippi Department of Transportation,” Rutledge said. “We actually got this grant in 2008, and it’s taken this long to get everything finished to do it.”

Rutledge added the grant was for $3.5 million and it required a 20 percent match.

“That 20-percent match was met by the city of Cleveland and Delta State University,” Rutledge said. “We started the bidding project in May of 2017. Malouf Construction was the lowest and best bid, and they were awarded the project.”

Rutledge said the reason it’s taken nine years to get construction started is the simple fact that extensive planning had to be done.

"There were some easements that had to be obtained by the Department of Transportation in the state of Mississippi,” Rutledge said. “We had to move utilities away from the road. They were right there in the entrance. We had to get a design of the road that would hold the traffic that it would lead to. We had to get designs of the parking lots and the entrances to all the athletic facilities. It just took a long to time to get all that done. Like any project with the federal government, there’s some red tape but we were able to get through it with a lot of help from the Department of Transportation and the city of Cleveland.”

Dick Hall, the Central District Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said Statesmen Boulevard should make things safer for transportation and parking.

“I rode clear through the residential area once again to get here, and it reminds me how bad that can be on a game day,” Hall said. “Those roads aren’t designed for game day traffic. I guess if you live in one of those neighborhoods, you’ll be particularly happy that this project will finally come to fruition.”

Delta State University President Bill LaForge couldn’t help but show his excitement about Statesmen Boulevard.

“This is a great addition to the campus,” LaForge said. “This is going to make a safe and efficient entrance to our sports complex once this is complete. We’re very appreciative for all the partnerships we had.”

Hall is confident the people working on the project are more than capable of making Statesmen Boulevard a success particularly in the building stages.

“We’ve got some really great people involved in it,” Hall said. “My old friend Bob Eley, you couldn’t pick anybody better to do the design, and Malouf, who is the general contractor, just finished a project with us that they did an excellent job on, so I have every reason to think the project will go extremely well. I would like to personally thank the president (LaForge) for getting this thing pulled together. It’s been a while.”

Rutledge said he hopes Statesmen Boulevard will be finished in February of 2018.