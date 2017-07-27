Nearly three months after former superintendent James Johnson-Waldington was terminated and after nearly a month of interviewing, the West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees named Beverly Culley as the superintendent in a 3 to 2 vote Saturday.

Culley said she has been an educator for 33 years and was once superintendent of the Benoit School District.

Culley said she plans on being a visible superintendent and visit every school in the district on a daily basis.

"Sometimes we think being the superintendent is coming to the office, signing requisitions and all those kinds of things. The superintendent is the glue; the superintendent must know what goes on in order to hold anyone accountable for what they do.

╥I╒m that kind of leader and I work with my principals. I'm going to be in those buildings. That╒s the only way you can create success.

╥The superintendent is the glue to the puzzle. You have all of these pieces; it's up to the superintendent to bring those pieces together as one.

The board spent an hour in executive session deliberating.

According to board president Evereth Stanton, the two top candidates were Culley and former superintendent of Sunflower Consolidated School District Debra Dace.

Prior to the board's decision, a committee of six individuals, who were selected by the board, interviewed four candidates Saturday morning.

"We have to take the opportunity to thank you all for taking some time out of your schedules to assist us in this superintendent search. We feel it is vital that we have input from you guys to help us interview," said Stanton to the committee.

Stanton advised the committee to be thorough with the questions they asked the candidates.

"Ask your candidates to be as concise as possible. If you are not satisfied with their answer, ask them to elaborate a little bit more. This is a very important decision, we've struck out twice, and we don't want to strike out again. I want you to focus on building community ties with those individuals," said Stanton.

The committee consisted of Gail Tower, retired principal of McEvans Elementary; parents Theresa Murphy, Val Smith-Silas, Deloris Brown; concerned citizen Helen Williams and tutor Edwar Hawkins.

During the 3 p.m. trustee╒s meeting, Towers presented Dace as the committee's choice.

Towers said, "I choose Dace based on her responses and based on the fact that she had prior experience with a consolidated school district that was larger than ours. I saw her passion, and I looked at her background in terms of curriculum and instruction, her leadership and business management and she was very strong in mathematics."