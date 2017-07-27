The annual Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department District V Shaw Fire Academy for Kids kicked off Monday and will continue through Friday at the Shaw Fire Department.

According to academy director Bernice Carson Boone, she founded the academy 13 years ago with the help of the Mississippi Department of Health in Jackson.

Boone said the health department opened the grant to every fire department in the state but Shaw was the only department in Bolivar County to apply.

"Around six years ago the health department in Jackson faded out the grant. I basically started partially funding and now I am funding it by myself," said Boone.

She said she is motivate to continue the fire academy because she is following the example set by her parents George and Bernice Carson.

"I used to watch my parents give so much to the community to make sure we were all safe. They were big on safety and are to this day.

“Since I lost my father in 2007, my mother at the age of 82 spends every day still taking care of friends and love ones.

“So as a child I always pretended to be some sought of firefighter, lawyer, medics, or teacher because they help others and saved lives. I enjoy this, it’s in my blood," said Boone.

On average, Boone said the fire academy gets close to 50 participants from various parts of the Delta as well as outside of the state.

She said she works with her son to provide breakfast for the students each morning and afterwards a full day of activities begins.

"My academy provides hands on activities for the kids, which includes teaching them how to use a fire extinguisher, placing smoke alarms, home escape plans in case of a fire, as well as the history of firefighters. I also teach them non-fire related things like how to respond to bullying and seat beat safety.”

According to Boone, parents are also welcomed to stay and participate in the lessons and activities.

"Parent involvement is always vital and they learn along with their children. They often say 'I never knew how to do this particular thing or how important that thing was.’ So everyone leaves more informed," said Boone.

Although the academy ends on Friday, Boone said participants are still welcomed.