Facilitators Morgan Johnson and Robert Dudley speak with middle school and high school students about unconscious bias and gender equality during a breakout session at the 2017 L.I.F.E. Summit Saturday.

Many believe teaching youth about diversity and racial equality in the Mississippi Delta can be a difficult thing to talk about but also one of the most important.

This past weekend, over 100 middle school and high school youth from the Cleveland community gathered for the L.I.F.E. Summit at the United Family Life Center to learn and give their opinions about changes in the city school system and how to tackle racial issues.

Kierre Rimmer, CEO of FLY Zone, hosted the summit.

During the conference, a documentary, produced by Charles Coleman of Cleveland, was shown which featured eight leaders who talk about the merging of the schools and what it is like growing up in Cleveland.

This group served as facilitators for the L.I.F.E. Summit focusing on the theme of the program, "Can We All Just Get Along?"

The facilitators were Morgan Johnson, Robert Dudley, Kendrick Walker Jr., Olecia James, Konnor Short, Lonniesha Goyton, Trimiya Curb, and Jaimiason Hadley.

Johnson, a graduate of East Side High School, and Dudley, a freshman at Cleveland Central High School, talked about how unconscious bias and gender equality go hand in hand.

"Most people think that the problem with gender equality is most women being inferior to males but it can also be flipped," said Johnson.

Johnson gave an example by asking the girls how they would feel if they met a guy who aspires to be a nurse instead of a doctor.

Johnson added, "The reason I ask is because most people think being a nurse is only a woman's job and if you hear a guy saying he wants to be a doctor, that would be more common to you.

"But people can be whoever they want to be and that's an example of another unconscious bias," Johnson said.

CCHS sophomore Curb and Hadley, a current teacher for Jackson Public Schools, talked about finding solutions to building better racial relationships.

Hadley asked his class about their experience going to an all-black school and what their experiences had been like interacting with white people while also sharing some of his own experiences.

"It is understood here that ‘We’ do not have the type of relationships we should have with white people. So what can we do as a people to build better relationships between black and white kids," Hadley asked.

"You have to learn how to work with other people of a different race, and the younger you are when you start dealing with other people, that will make you a better person for when you get older," said Hadley.

Both incoming senior and freshman of Cleveland Central High School, Short and Goyton asked their students, "Does race matter?"

Short also asked, "Does your race determine your success and why?"

"I feel just because we are of a different race, race should not determine how successful I am or will be," said one student.

Incoming junior and senior at CCHS Walker and James listened to the perspectives of other incoming high school and middle school students about the merger and what opportunities are available in the Delta and Cleveland.

From an athletic standpoint, many of the youth believed, they will have ample opportunity to be looked at by different colleges and universities and more scholarships will become available for high school students.

Many of the students said they are excited about the merger and are looking forward to the new school year.

"The only suggestion I would say with the new merger is that you just have to stay positive and not listen to all the negative things you may hear," said one female student in the breakout session.

She added, "I think this will be good for all of us and Cleveland. We just have to stick together."

Youth mentor Cassio Batteast of Jackson traveled to Cleveland for a two-day workshop to train the facilitators for the L.I.F.E Summit event.

Batteast said his goal was to get them comfortable speaking about the topics during the breakout sessions by first getting them comfortable speaking and sharing their own experiences.

"It was great to see the facilitators get the younger and older students to open up on the different topics that were given," Batteast said. "They were really prepared to talk about those topics."

Walker said, "I don't want to be real closed-minded with everything that's going on, I want to hear the opinions of what others have to say about where we stay and our schools and everything else."