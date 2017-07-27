Terrence Terrell tells a story about his journey to self-confidence in his children's book, “Blacky.”

“Blacky” is a story about a little boy named Skylar who believes he is born different and does not know how he will ever fit in.

He is teased all the time and called names, such as Blacky and Tar Face.

"Skylar gets educated on what the word melanin means on a day he decides to run away, and a lady introduces him to what melanin is and tells him that he is going to be a king because of his dark skin," said Terrell.

Terrell continued, "He embraces himself and turns Blacky, the negative word people called him, into a positive meaning."

The word Blacky, Terrell said, is an acronym for "Being loving, adoring, caring, and kind to yourself."

"No matter what color you are, Blacky is for the black sheep of the family or anyone who feels like they don't belong," explained Terrell.

The Cleveland native is a 2002 graduate of East Side High School, who moved to Los Angeles, CA, to pursue his dream of acting and writing shortly after obtaining his master's degree from Jackson State University.

From a young age, Terrell has always displayed a fondness for entertainment.

He has landed roles in major music videos with pop icons Beyoncé and Lady Gaga and just recently starred as the lead in pop singer's Ariana Grande's "Everyday" music video featuring rap artist Future.

Terrell also has a recurring role on the 12th season of the CBS hit show "Criminal Minds."

Terrell said he began to realize his dreams when he stopped listening to the negative things people had to say about him and started focusing on the positive which is what "Blacky" is all about.

Terrell said it took no more than 45 minutes to write the book because he was telling his own story and a story of so many other kids who will be able to relate.

"I was sitting at home on Valentine's Day by myself, and I was like, ‘O.K. I'm here,’ so let's turn this negative energy into something positive," Terrell said.

During Terrell's book signing in Cleveland at the United Family Life Center, he spoke to over 100 youth and shared his experiences on what it was like growing up in Cleveland and how he learned to accept who he was.

Terrell said he was teased and bullied often during his teenage years and was sometimes ashamed to be seen around others because he did not have what the other kids had while growing up.

He said it caused him to have low self-esteem and no confidence.

Now the 31-year-old is encouraging others to embrace the things that make them different and to always put themselves first as they go and grow through life.

An affirmation he learned from his grandmother and now has tattooed on his arm is "Faith. Focus. Freedom." and it has helped Terrell through some of the toughest times in his life.

"My grandmother told me that these three words will get me through life," said Terrell. "She would tell me, have a little faith, stay focused, and you will have the freedom to do whatever you want in this world."

In the book, Blacky learns he is even more special that he could have imagined and he has to the power to accomplish whatever he dreams.

With a little guidance and being shown what it is like to give and receive love, Blacky turned all of the negative energy into humor.

"Reenergize your battery when you are alone in your room. We're all here to give out good energy," Terrell said.

"Once you really start understanding that you are and show how special you are, you'll see how many people start to attract them to you because they'll think it's something different," he added.