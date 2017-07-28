The Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area has recently awarded over $155,000 in grants to nine regional organizations, including the Cleveland-Bolivar Chamber of Commerce, the Bologna Performing Arts Center, the Dockery Farms Foundation, Delta Health Center and the University Archives and Museum at Delta State University.

All recipients are required to meet a matching grant for each project.

"We are so fortunate to have the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area in Cleveland. This organization provides support and resources for organizations, which work to promote tourism and restoration projects. Their goals lineup so well with the work we try to do in Cleveland," said Lisa Cooley, chamber Main Street manager.

According to Cooley, the chamber received $20,000 to renovate the facade and interior of the Cleveland Depot Building and will begin a four-week renovation to the building in early September.

"Work will be done on the facade to replace rotten wood and broken windows and paint. Once the painting is finished, new signs will be installed.

“On the interior, we are taking down a wall between two meeting rooms to create a boardroom that will better accommodate our large meetings. We are also creating retail and visitor's space in the front of the chamber. This area will allow us to display brochures about the region, sell Cleveland trinkets, and provide information about the history of the area. Finally, the interior of the building will be repainted and some carpet will be installed," said Cooley.

After renovations are completed, Cooley said an open house is planned for December.

"Since we moved into the building last summer, we haven't had an open house. We wanted to wait until work was finished on the building. We will release more details about the open house later in the fall, said Cooley."

The Bologna Performing Arts Center received $11,981 for the Janice Wyatt Mississippi Summer Arts Institute 's CORE Summer Camp.

According to Cade Holder, arts education coordinator at the BPAC, Mississippi Writers track of classes for the camp will focus on story crafting, original song lyrics and written narratives.

Holder said the camp will host Beth Ann Fennelly, the current poet laureate of Mississippi. Fennelly will teach two writing classes to students. There will also be a course framed around blues poetry, and students will study the works of Mississippi poets Derrick Harriell and Natasha Tretheway.

Holder said the funds would also be used to contract a singer-songwriter to teach a course that focuses on blues music.

"The final course in this new track of classes would deal more directly with blues music, and will be taught by a Delta singer-songwriter to be selected in the fall of 2017. By combining these art forms into a track of classes, students are able to focus on process as well as product, and take time to analyze just how much of an influence their region has had upon their personal development," said Holder.

DSU's University Archives and Museum was awarded $6,216 for what University Archivist Emily Jones called the "Delta Wok" project.

"The Delta Wok project aims to preserve this rich cultural tradition while educating the community through foodways – the intersectional explorations of culture, tradition, and history as told through the stories of cuisine. A short series of documentaries and ultimately a cookbook will explore the culinary trends and traditions of the Mississippi Delta Chinese.

“Our goal will be achieved through collected and archived stories of personal journeys, photographs of cooking traditions (past and present) and family recipes, while simultaneously perpetuating the education of an underserved culture that has historically woven race relations together in the Mississippi Delta," said Jones.

Jones said the project is the brainchild of Easton Selby, chair of visual arts at Costal Carolina University. Easton will act as a primary contributor to the project.

"He will be overseeing the photo documentary aspect in this project as well as keeping all of us focused and energized. With all the food and families and friends we have already enjoyed, thank goodness we have Easton to keep us on track," said Jones.

The Delta Health Center was awarded $24,500 to establish the Dr. L. C. Dorsey Community Health Center Museum in the lobby of its Drs. John Hatch and Andrew James Administrative Building.

The museum will share the history of the community health center movement and tell the history of the Tufts-Delta Health Center, which provided health care and outreach to thousands of rural poor that lived without medical resources.

"We are excited to begin to move this vision of a community health center museum forward and be able to tell the rich and powerful story of Delta Health Center. So many people devoted their lives to improving the health and environment of the citizens of the Mississippi Delta and especially Bolivar County.

“The museum will seek to tell the story and memorialize the hard work and dedication of both medical providers and citizens that overcame so many challenges in bringing healthcare to so many. We welcome anyone that has a story to tell about the early works of Delta Health Center to participate in the planning of this museum," said Robin Boyles, director of Program Planning and Development.

The Dockery Farms Foundation received a $24,000 grant to restore the historic cotton gin on the site.

"The gin cotton started in the early 1920 to the late 1950s, but then when they quit using the gin instead of selling the gin equipment for scrap metal they just kept it. So we have the original gin here with all the original equipment,” said Bill Lester, executive director of the foundation.

Lester said restoring the cotton gin would be a great opportunity for thousands of visitors who visit the area every year to see what it was like to have cotton gins in the Delta.

"The Delta was built on cotton. We're not going to make it run again, but were going to clean it up, put lighting in it, put safety walks in it, and then we are going to have a really nice film on demand that shows cotton production before the turn of the century up until the presence. So you’ll see how the Delta actually used cotton to become the Delta," said Lester.

Dockery Farms also just received designation as a Mississippi Landmark at the July board meeting of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

"For sometime now, we've known that we should apply and become a Mississippi landmark. We had some time to work on it and made the applications, and we've been granted a Mississippi landmark status. That's a real prestigious honor for us to be a Mississippi landmark. We're very pleased," said Lester.