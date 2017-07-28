Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Police Department responded to a call about a fight between juveniles on Hadley Street.

When the police arrived, they found one juvenile who received stab wounds and was later transported by ambulance to Bolivar Medical Center.

Police Chief Buster Bingham said a previous altercation occurred between these subjects in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

The case is still under investigation and the names of the juveniles are being withheld because of their age.

"We are attempting to determine all parties involved and also trying to determine the appropriate charges to levy against these individuals," Bingham said.

An unrelated incident occurred around midnight Thursday.

The CPD responded to a call from the Bolivar Medical Center emergency room where they found doctors providing care to Ricky Nash for a stab wound.

Bingham said Nash advised that he was walking on South Chrisman Avenue when he saw a man and woman arguing.

Nash stepped in between the two individuals to calm the situation down.

Bingham said that is when Nash said he felt a stab to his stomach area.

"Nash also stated to investigators that he did not think he was intentionally stabbed. He thinks he was accidently stabbed," said Bingham.

In another unrelated incident, CPD officers attempted to stop a car filled with juveniles around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The car was reported in an area where gunshots had been heard.

It was reported that the juveniles fled from the officers in the car and a short chase ensued.

The car hitting a fence around Turntable on the bicycle trail and the juveniles excited the car and ran.

Bingham said one juvenile was apprehended.

This case is also still under investigation to determine who else was involved and what the appropriate charges for the juveniles will be.

Again the names of the juveniles are being withheld.