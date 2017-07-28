Educator Loria Harris of Shelby has always had a passion for teaching and mentoring the youth.

A little over a year ago, Harris started a youth organization called Saving Our Youth Organization to mentor kids ages 10 to 19.

SOYO is now a nonprofit organization based in Shelby where youth all over the Mississippi Delta and other areas are welcomed to join.

Harris said she has a total of 15 youth in the organization right now.

Harris did a lot of research on youth organizations and has gotten help from many other individuals and organizations in planning to get SOYO to where she wants it.

The organization meets twice a month at the Shelby Public Library, and everyone is welcomed.

"This mentoring organization is all about educating and exposing our children to many things they will probably never get a chance to be exposed to," said Harris.

Harris teaches her youth how to be good students and how important education is. She has plans of teaching them how to become entrepreneurs, how to make it successfully in this world, and she even has plans of traveling abroad with her students.

Harris is in the process of planning community events and fundraisers for SOYO, and SOYO's first event will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Harris and her colleague and friend Jacqueline Skinner has planned a Back to School Rally for the Shelby community and other surrounding areas.

The event will be held at the Exclusive Life & Event Center located on 1403 Broadway St.

"This is our first event since becoming a 501(C) 3organization, and it is really just to get the youth and even our adults to come out and be encouraged, motivated, and inspired before the new school year starts," said Harris.

The rally will include four speakers from Cleveland, Shelby, and the Memphis area who will talk about staying encouraged throughout the school year, how to seek help if needed, and give them tips on how to be successful in life.

The speakers are Chiquikta Fountain, a parent-coach for the Parents for Public School organization, James Standifer Sr., a retired coach and educator, Bolivar County Supervisor Preston Billings, and founder of The Agape Group, Dr. Daphne E. Rankin of Memphis.

Harris said, "We just want to keep our youth encouraged, and this is one way we can do that."

Harris said a lot of useful information would be given out at the rally.

Harris said her mentors would learn about saving money, opening up a savings account, and how to become great entrepreneurs.

She is also teaching them interviewing skills and how to fill out applications. Most of this information will be provided during the back to school rally.

Harris said along with the motivational speakers at the event, there would also be food and games provided for the children, distribution for school supplies, and horseback riding, which she was also excited about sharing.

"We have some much to provide our youth with, but I think the horseback riding is going to be the highlight," she said.

Harris added, "We also just want to alleviate some of the financial stress off of parents, that's one of the reasons we want to do this, and not only that, we want to give the children a chance to enjoy themselves and have fun."