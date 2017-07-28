Wolves get some National Guard training

National Guard Drill Sergeants Todd Owen and Kevin Donahoe, along with SSG. Bradley K. Pickett, SFC. Charles Henderson, SGT. Jesika Wheatley, and SPCs Reece Megginson and Chandler Carpenter conducted a one-day mini boot camp for the Cleveland Central High football team.

The purpose of the event was team building for the newly formed Wolf pack, while also teaching the players to perform at maximum level.

By the end of the mini camp, the Wolves, joined by coaches and cheered on by the band, worked as one to move a large truck, showing they were going to live up to the logo on the back of their T-shirts, “Something To Prove.”

The event was organized through Pickett, Dr. Randy Grierson and coach Ricky Smither.