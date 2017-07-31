Middle School Freedom Fellows with the Rosedale Freedom Project presented what they learned during their weeklong stay on campus at Delta State University.

"(The kids) have been taking classes that were designed by undergraduate teachers. Each of our teachers designed a course on a specific topic. They are all kind of collegiate topics, things that the kids wouldn't get the opportunity to take in their normal middle school classes," said Jeremiah Smith, executive director of the Rosedale Freedom Project.

Include was hip-hop production, taught by instructor Chris Raguz, where the students spent two days researching the producers of current hip-hop records. Freedom Fellow Destiny Jackson researched music producer Metro Boomin.

"He is known for his flutes in every song that he produces such as ‘Mask Off’ by Future, 21 Savage, and the Migos song ‘Bad and Boujee.’ He always has flutes in his song, and they're not sampled (but) are live flutes. He also samples drums," said Destiny Jackson.

"(Metro Boomin) is kind of like J Dilla. J Dilla was a drumming producer, and all of his songs had drums. Metro Boomin does trap drumming. Trap drumming is a bass, a clap, and a hi hat."

Other students had the chance to take a comic book drawing class called "Breaking the Mode, Representation in Comic Books" with instructor Calvin Stewart.

For the class, students had to design their own diverse comic book superhero and write an original story on them.

"Basically I want to bring my love of comics to my students, but in a way that could connect to them. So what we looked at was a lot of different characters in comics who didn't necessarily fit the mode. What I mean is when you look at these comic book characters, or watch them in the Avengers movie or the new Justice League movie that is coming out, a lot of times you see white characters. You don't see much diversity," said Stewart.

"We researched diverse characters in comics. Sometimes they're hard to find. So what I wanted to encourage my students to do is create a comic with diverse characters with their own imagination and (creativity)."

Arthur Evans, Roslyn Greenidge, and Ladariun Jackson were among some of the students Stewart worked.

"My favorite thing about the class was creating the comic because it was my first time creating one and it was fun, " said Ladariun Jackson

Jackson’s comic is titled “Shadow,” which is the super hero alias of the main character. Shadow is a lesbian and Hispanic character whose girlfriend is killed by the minions of a villain.

The other students’ comics dealt with race issues. Evans' character, “Incredible Boy” is shot by the police after being mistaken for the super villain. Similarly, the police mistakes Greenidge character Samice and her sidekick Vixen for criminals.

Jamya Payne and Nyreeal Edwards were draped in togas to present counter narratives on two Greek Mythological female figures, Medusa and Persephone.

Last were instructor Breyanna Hooper and her students Chandler Rogers, Samya Lewis and Prin'Cess Payne gave a presentation on the history of stepping.

"I know most people don't know this, but stepping evolved from a form of dancing called gumboot dancing, which started in South Africa in 1946," said Hooper.

"They put this (performance) together in one hour, you guys. I was just so excited because they were constantly saying 'Ms. Hooper can we keep practicing.' They work up this morning stepping. So they were really excited."

At the end of the program, all the Freedom Fellows huddled together in a circle and sang "See You Again," by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth.