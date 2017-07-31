Budge and taxes were discussed Friday at a special called meeting of the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees.

A member of the audience asked the board about the recent tax increase for the school renovations.

Trustee Todd Fuller said, "It's actually not increasing. If nothing else the taxes are decreasing."

District Financial Manager Cindy Holtz said the millage would be reduced to 2.37 mills from 2.59 mills.

"Millage will not be as much as it was this past year even with the note included," Holtz said.

Fuller explained the 3 mil note increase is what it is being called because by law, the state gives all school districts authority to levy up to 3 mills in local ad valorem taxes for school renovations.

Fuller said, "We're not getting the full 3 mills. As a matter of fact, what's coming off is more than what we requested, so it's going to be a net reduction in what's coming to the school district."

Trustee George Evans also explained the district just finished paying off a 3 mill tax note as this new 3 mill tax is coming on.

During Holtz’ presentation, she said the major sources of revenue the district receive, which is the Mississippi Adequate Education Program state funding and the ad valorem.

She said full funding is at $17,057,608, the actual allocation is $15,559,673 and there is a deficit funding of $1,497,935 for 2018.

"The reason for most of it is because of state underfunding," Holtz said. "You can't make up $1.5 million this year. The local taxpayers can't make that up, so this district has had to rely heavily on local taxes."

The estimated ad valorem tax shown for 2018 was $10,116,803, which is brought in by the 55 mill rate. That amount is based on a tentative valuation of property of $183,941,886.

"That's going to change some. The property owners have a chance to dispute the value of their property and normally that number will come down a little bit, but normally not a whole lot," Holtz said.

Holtz received a report from the state tax commission that stated there are 36 districts in the state that are currently at 55 mills or higher and there are 39 districts that currently between 50-55 mills.

Holtz said the state has underfunded the district $13.2 million from 2009 to 2017 and since 2009, the ad valorem increased to $1,957,933 and the annual average increase is $244,742.

"You're in a deficit of $11 million behind," Holtz said.

Holtz also showed a list of what the money is going towards for the next school year.

Most of the funding has and will go towards personnel, two new school buses, iPads for fifth grade students, getting heating, ventilation and air conditioning updated, painting at Cleveland Central High School and Cleveland Central Middle School, refinishing floors and carpets at both schools, uniforms, and branding among a few other things.