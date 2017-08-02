The West Bolivar Consolidated School District board of Trustees negotiated the terms of the new superintendent Beverly Culley at Monday's meeting.

During executive session the board made two actions regarding Culley's contract.

"The first action was a motion to improve the salary of the now superintendent of West Bolivar Consolidated Dr. Beverly Culley. That salary was set at $130,000 per year," said Trustee Pamela Tucker.

"The second motion that we took was to approve the contract as outlined in detail. After discussion by the board, Dr. Culley agreed to the terms. (The board) made the motion and we did approve (Dr. Culley's contract) for two years."

As previously reported, the WBCSD Board of Trustees selected Culley in a 3 to 2 vote.

The board also discussed other hirings and plans to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at McEvans School in Shaw.

In other news, the board discussed a parent's request to release a student from the district.

Board president Evereth Stanton read the request during open session.

"My daughter recently moved from Downsville, LA, to live with me. I work in Ruleville at North Sunflower Medical Center. Since it is just Brooke and I, this will be much more convenient to be near her while she's at school. Brooke will be in the ninth grade this year, and it will also be her first year to ever attend school in Mississippi. I'm asking that the board please consider releasing her from West Bolivar Consolidated School District, so she can attend Cleveland Central High School. It would be greatly appreciated if you would grant my request, so I can enroll her in school," read Stanton.

The board voted to deny the request.

Interim Superintendent Charles Barron announced Shaw High School recently received an award from the Program of Research and Evaluation of Public Schools for Outstanding Performance SATP II award for US History.