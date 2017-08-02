The Office of the District Attorney and the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department are hosting the first National Night Out Against Crime event for Bolivar County at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bolivar County Expo Center.

National Night Out is an event designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcements while bringing back a true sense of community.

District attorney Brenda Mitchell said, "What we are hoping to do is for our citizens to meet their law enforcement, know who they are, and not be afraid who they are."

"This is a way for us to be trusting in the community and for the citizens to assist us in crimes in Bolivar County," said Sheriff Kelvin Williams.

Williams said Mitchell contacted him about two months ago about putting the event on because she believed it was needed in Bolivar County.

Mitchell said it is important citizens, especially the youth, know who their law enforcement officers are.

Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions of emergency services personnel.

Williams said, "We have reached out to fire departments, family services, paramedics, emergency management, all local municipal police departments and Delta K9."

There will be small informational sessions throughout the event where law enforcement officers will educate citizens on their roles as officers and how to protect themselves and stay safe during times of emergency.

"I thought it was time for Bolivar County to have a National Night Out," said Mitchell, adding, "I've seen surrounding counties that have been doing it for while."

"We also have to come up with ways to get ahead and inform people of the different avenues to help individuals in their communities and to help law enforcement prevent and solve crime," Williams said.

The citizens will be informed about neighborhood watch programs and the district attorney will also provide information on how she can assist individuals in case of an emergency.

Williams said, "This event is much needed for our county."

During the event, the kids will also get a chance to tour all of the county emergency vehicles and visit with the K-9 dogs.

A back to school rally will also be held where the kids will be able to have fun, play games, and win door prizes.

Local businesses in Bolivar County have partnered the sheriff and district attorney to help out and offer school supplies.

Williams said, "We hope that it's a good turnout. This is a great time for Bolivar Countians to come together and talk about crime and issues going on in their communities.”