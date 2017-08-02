Students from University of Alabama are partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Delta Women's Health Project to educate women about the Cervical Cancer Prevention Program in Bolivar County. Pictured are Allison McGuire and Elena Gibson from UAB, Mary L. Howze from MSDH, Carmen Ferguson and Isabel Scarinci of UAB, and Sheila Frazier of MSDH.

The Mississippi Delta is one of the only places in the United States where the cervical cancer mortality is increasing.

Cervical cancer is caused by an infection called human papillomavirus.

Isabel Scarinci, Ph.D., MPH, professor in the University of Alabama Division of Preventive Medicine, wants to inform Bolivar County and surrounding areas through the Cervical Cancer Prevention Program that cervical cancer is a totally preventable cancer that can be detected before it turns into cancer.

The American Cancer Society funds the Cervical Cancer Prevention Program.

Scarinci said cervical cancer can be prevented using only two tools: to vaccinate your children, boys and girls, against HPV; and women ages 25 and up to get a Pap test on a regular basis.

"In the United States, there are only about 4,000 deaths because of cervical cancer because of those two very important tools," Scarinci said.

Scarinci and two other women from the University of Alabama partnered with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Delta Women's Health Project to educate women about the importance of HPV and cervical cancer and why getting a vaccination is important for both.

Program coordinators Carmen Ferguson and Desiree Norwood will soon be going door-to-door in five Bolivar County towns to spread the importance of getting vaccinated and screened.

Scarinci said, "Instead of waiting here for the women who are not coming in to us, we are going to their doors."

Ferguson and Norwood will go door-to-door in Cleveland, Mound Bayou, Shelby, Rosedale and Shaw.

Scarinci said there are government programs where getting the vaccines and screenings are free for children and adults.

Scarinci said many women do not get Pap tests because of fear of the results and other reasons such as embarrassment, procrastination, not having a sexual partner, and lack of time.

"A lot of the women do not know that the Pap test is not to detect cancer but to detect changes beforehand," Scarinci said.

Ferguson and Norwood will present the citizens in each town with the pamphlet and talk to them about getting screenings as well as schedule appointments for the individuals at the local health department.

"The message we want to give to is for women 25 to 65, and the message is to get screened for cervical cancer," Scarinci said.

To learn more about getting screened and the vaccination, Ferguson can be contacted at 662-604-0054.