SHAW — During Shaw's regular board meeting, the board of aldermen hired Elton Foster as a part-time police officer.

"He's is a lieutenant. We have a shortage (of officers). We still have (Officer) Coleman who is still on medical leave. We need to try to get more (officers). We need to do a better job of covering our community," said Mayor Evereth Stanton.

The board also discussed the need to hire a part-time dispatcher. The mayor said he wants to begin the process of interviewing candidates for the position.

"We do have a file with individuals who have already done applications for employment. I would like permission to look through (the file) and bring something back to the board,” said Stanton.

The mayor said a new dispatcher is needed since one of the regular dispatchers has been out of work due to injury.

The board also discussed plans to create a Shaw website and Alderman Tony Roach was nominated to oversee it.

The board discussed organizing a city clean up before Shaw's annual Delta Fest.

"We normally try to have two (cleanup days) before Delta Fest, sometimes three. We are running out of time, we have two months. We are running behind on a lot of things. We need people to come out," said Alderman Robert D. Sanders.

Clean-up days were set for Aug. 26 and Sept. 30. Citizens are to meet at Sander's house at 8 a.m. for those two dates.

They also discussed the possibility of forming a committee for decorations and Stanton asked for recommendations in the matter.

"We need help and it's going to take all of us working together. To do what we need to do to bring this community back to life. So we welcome your suggestions, ideas, and your committees. We are going to do what we can legally to support," said Stanton.

Garry Griffith, a Delta Fest committee member, suggested that the board reach out to local businesses in the area for decoration donations.