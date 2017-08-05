The West Bolivar Consolidated School district has scheduled a hearing regarding former curriculum coordinator Barbara Flore on Aug. 16 at the Child Nutrition Center in Rosedale.

Flore had been terminated by the board in her position as curriculum coordinator but had been moved to lead teacher at Ray Brooks.

According to board president Evereth Stanton, the matter concerning Flore is personnel, therefore neither he nor the other board of trustees members are at liberty to discuss details.

Yet board attorney Willie Griffin said he would present statements from possibly two witnesses in the case.

"We have statements of the witnesses in this case to present and may call this one witness, possibly two

The board also denied payment of a person who worked with the Summer Feeding Program, on the grounds that the individual was not authorized by the board to work.

"We didn't approve this, initially," said Stanton. "My question is why was this person even put to work? Why did they even do any work when we did not approve it."

Trustee Jacqueline Lloyd agreed with Stanton's statement, adding that the board met on four different occasions with the facilitators of the Summer Feeding Program, but information on the individual's employment was not addressed.

Under personnel recommendations, the board voted to employee 11 individuals in for the district. The board hired two bus riders for schools in Rosedale and one for Ray Brooks.

Nikita Johnson was hired as the head football coach at West Bolivar High School.

Anthony Johnson was named assistant coach for WBHS. He will also act as a social studies teacher and head baseball coach at WBHS.