The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department received a call around 9 p.m. of a vehicle crashing into a building at Sunset Village Apartments, located on 900 White Street in Cleveland.

The deputies discovered that a white Chevy Trailblazer driven by Zederrica Hampton, 31, of Cleveland had struck the building.

During the time of the accident, Hampton was traveling with four minor children.

Preliminary investigation shows that Hampton and the four minors were traveling west on White Street when her vehicle left the roadway.

Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene, and the children received minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

In an unrelated incident from afternoon, the Boyle Police Department has yet to release a report to The Bolivar Commercial on an accident that also resulted in a death.

Multiple phone calls have been made to the police chief and the officer on the scene.