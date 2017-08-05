Many happy kids will get a chance to have breakfast with some of their favorite Disney characters on Aug. 12 and for a great cause.

Relay For Life of Bolivar County is hosting its annual Disney fundraiser at KC Hall on Miss. Highway 8 West as a way to continue to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The Breakfast with Your Favorite Disney Character fundraiser originated a few years ago and every year, kids as well as adults look forward to it.

All get a chance to meet and interact with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Elsa and Anna, Beauty and the Beast, Buzz Lightyear and Woody, and Cinderella and Prince Charming.

Other characters that will be in attendance will be Pocahontas, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and Rupunzel.

Jamie Borgognoni, team recruitment chair for RFL, said they look forward to this event every year.

"This fundraiser is one that has been very successful over the years, and the kids just always enjoy it," said Borgognoni.

The event is scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. and during that time the kids will be able to take photos with their favorite characters.

The fundraiser will include a light breakfast and an arts and craft session where they will get a coloring page of a Disney character.

Borgognoni said her favorite part of the event is watching the kids dance to the Mickey House Hot Dog Dance.

"It's just a really fun time to bring the kids together for something they will enjoy," said Borgognoni.

A drawing for a bicycle will also take place during the event.

Borgononi said they have had over 100 kids who participate in the Disney breakfast.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door, and an adult must accompany a child at all times.

Borgognoni encouraged participates to also bring their own camera for capture the memories of their kids.

Borgognoni said, "I just love doing the Disney breakfast, and watching the children.

"It's fun to see their face light up, and it's a wonderful experience that the kids really, really enjoy," Borgognoni said.

For more information and tickets, Borgognoni can be contacted at 662-719-2239. Nancy Nassar can be contacted at 662-719-1210 and Michelle Fuquay can be contacted at 662-719-3065.