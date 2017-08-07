Educator and mentor Muriel Lucas had a vision to create a social and civic club called the Talitha Society to empower and encourage young women to talk, be heard, express feelings, learn, and to dream bigger in Cleveland.

The Talitha Society was established in 2012 for girls' grades 3 through 7 with the help of friends and educators Myrtle Lucas and Claudine Bell.

"We want to encourage parents, we want to encourage their daughters just to be the best that they can be," said Muriel.

The word Talitha stands for an attribute the women are trying to encourage — teachable, aware, loving, indebted, tenacious, healthy, and achiever.

Myrtle said, "We want our girls to strive for excellence in everything that they do."

As Muriel and her two friends prepare for the new school year and recruit young girls to join their organization, Muriel said they have a lot in store for this upcoming year.

The first meeting will be Aug. 22 at the Masonic Lodge in Cleveland from 4-5 p.m.

"We will have an open house during that time so the parents can come in to register their little girls and to meet us, and we will talk to them about the organization," Muriel said.

In the past, the Talitha Society has volunteered and hosted a variety of programs in Cleveland such as the Dr. Martin Luther King program that takes place every year in January at United Baptist Church.

The organization has volunteered at local grocery stores to help elders take food to their cars, they have taken cookies to the local police department, and have gone to people houses to help them clean up their yards.

They have also done special things for the educators and workers in the Cleveland School District and are planning to do a lot more this year.

The Talitha Society is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church, located in Renova.

The application fee to join is $10.

"We want people to know that we are here, and I think we have been a well kept secret," Muriel said. "We just want to give the girls an opportunity that they would not normally do here in this community."

To learn more about the Talitha Society, go www.facebook.com/TheTalithaSociety.