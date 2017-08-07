One of the official logos for the Cleveland Central Wolves

Wolf Law #3-Teamwork and Unity

"The Wolfpack is a vital part of our community. The pack must be united and work together to define who we are moving forward and start a new legacy for our community at Cleveland Central High School and at Cleveland Central Middle School," said Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell.

The pep rally planned for this morning was postponed due to weather but was to be the time when new wolf mascot was to be revealed. It is now displayed proudly in the halls, in sports arenas, and in front of both schools.

The mascot was voted on and chosen by the students in the Student Consolidation Advisory Committee made up of students from Cleveland High School, East Side High School, Margaret Green Junior High School, and D.M. Smith Middle School.

This group also chose the new school name.

The choices, selected by the student committee, were the Bolivar Central Braves, the Cleveland Central Wolves, and the Cleveland High Trojans.

Thomas Jones, a CHS student, previously said, "We made the decision that was best for us and we hope that you can have open minds and hearts as we try to achieve academic excellence. All the future attendees of the school had a vote and a say in this decision.”

Many believed the need for a new name and new colors was important, despite the necessary purchases of uniforms and signs.

Students believe with this rebranding, they will make an entirely new school and experience for themselves.

Superintendent Jackie Thigpen said, "The district wanted to make sure the most important stakeholders had a part in selecting the mascot for the new school. The student advisory council made up of students from both the middle and high schools narrowed the choice to three options. The student body was then allowed to vote and the Wolf was chosen as the mascot. We are excited to begin a new era in the Cleveland School District.

“We’ve done a total rebranding of the schools. Windows, banners, it’s pretty cool. We’ve done a lot to market the school. We had a bunch come last Friday and they were very excited and that’s always a plus. I’m glad the students chose the name and the mascot. It’s all about the kids and that’s our primary focus.

"They made the best decision. I want to thank everyone that took part in our meetings for the different classes. Over 800 people came to the door. I never would have imagined that. I want to thank everyone for making that a priority and taking the time to see the school and investing in their child’s education. It’s about doing this together and I’m grateful and excited," said CHHS principal Randy Grierson.

Now this is the Law of the Jungle -- as old and as true as the sky; And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper, but the Wolf that shall break it must die. As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk the Law runneth forward and back — For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack." — Rudyard Kipling