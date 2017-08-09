A woman was taken to Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville with moderate injuries after hitting with a tractor at approximately 8:10 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 61 south of Shaw.

According to Ronald Shive, Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer, Lauren Austin, 29, of Brandon lost control of her 2015 Toyota Avalon before colliding with a tractor that was operated by Vernell Green, 76, in the southbound lane.

Green was not injured in the accident.

In a previous incident, The Bolivar Commercial reported a two-vehicle accident involving three people last Tuesday afternoon near Boyle.

All three people were transported to Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, where passenger Janice Lewis, 47, later died.

An autopsy is pending to determine whether her death was due to injuries sustained in the accident. However funeral arrangements have already been made for Saturday.

According to the report by Boyle Officer Justin McClain, driver Robert Lewis and passenger Janice Lewis were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 in a 2011 Toyota Camry when the collision with driver Lakandra Farman's Kia Optima occurred.

Merging into the left turn of Highway 61 and Highway 446, the report says Farman proceeded to make a left turn heading east on Taylor road.

The Camry made impact with the passenger side of the passenger side of the Kia Optima.

Robert Lewis sustained minor injuries.

The Bolivar County Fire Department, the Bolivar County E-911, and Pafford EMS were at the scene of the accident

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was not requested.