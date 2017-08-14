Convicted murderer LaMarcus Wallace lost his appeal in the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Wallace of Cleveland was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for the 2014 murder of Tony Jones of Cleveland.

According to court documents, Wallace appealed “asserting the following issues: (1) the trial court erred by failing to grant a mistrial; (2) his right to confront witnesses was violated; (3) the State improperly commented on his failure to call an alibi witness; and (4) cumulative error requires reversal of his conviction.”

On the issue of the mistrial, Wallace contended that several jurors were asleep during the trial warranting a mistrial.

Documents said, “Wallace did not request a mistrial… The trial court found no merit to this argument, stating that it ‘had not noticed any excessive inattentiveness.’

“The trial court further stated, ‘The court did observe jury members that, on occasion, would close their eyes momentarily and thus appear to be asleep or inattentive, but who, on continued watching, would open their eyes and appear to give the witness the required attention.’”

In the next issue documents said, “Wallace argues that his right to confront witnesses was violated because the forensic examiner who tested the gunshot-residue sample did not testify at trial. Chad Suggs was the forensic examiner from the Mississippi Crime Laboratory who tested the sample, but David Whitehead testified regarding the results of the test.”

The appeals court argued that Wallace’s attorney allowed Suggs to testify.

On the third issue concerning the alibi of witnesses, Wallace argued the trial court should have declared a mistrial after the state failed to question him about his alibi.

However, according to court documents, Wallace failed to object either during trial or in his post trial motions; thus, this issue is procedurally barred.”

In the last issue, Wallace claimed that combining all of these is a claim for appeal.

The court wrote, “Finding no error, there can be no cumulative error. This issue is without merit.”

Wallace is serving his sentence at Parchman Penitentiary.