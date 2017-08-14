ROSEDALE — At last week’s West Bolivar Consolidated School District board meeting, parent Gail Towers voiced concerns about the unorganized process to provide students and parents with information relating to dual enrollment.

Dual enrollment allows students to take college courses while still in high school.

"(The board) may want to consider next year, having that information prepared during registration so parents can get it because they need some time to digest, look over, and go through it," said Towers.

She added, "My big concern is that there was a meeting I think (Thursday). But initially certain students were picked out and individually given information, others overlooked. (Parents) had to run the respected person down to try get the information. I don't think that should be, because they had all summer to work on some of this."

Parent Theresa Murphy expressed concerns about an increase in fees for dual enrollment with Coahoma Community College.

Former interim superintendent Charles Barron made a suggestion to see if the board could pay a portion of the dual enrollment fee.

Superintendent Beverly Culley said she would research the matter to see whether the district would be able to pay a portion of those fees.

"If (the fee) increased, it may be because it's a college course, and public education is not responsible for college courses. If it’s at all possible that the district can handle that, and we would like to encourage our students to get into dual enrollment programs, then we will pay that fee from the board," said Culley.

Murphy said the board should work fast because dual enrollment classes begin at Coahoma on Monday.

Towers also asked the board if there was a plan in place to provide students who don't have certified teachers with proper instruction.

In June, Towers voiced concerns about the amount of vacancies in the district, which at the time was reported to have been 40 vacancies between administrators and instructors.

Culley said the district would provide virtual classes for those students to make sure they receive a highly qualified instructor.

Culley added that the district had a choice to use the learning programs Edgenuity and Compass Learning.

According to Culley, using the Compass Learning, would have cost the district over $100,000 to serve students, or $400 per person, while Edgenuity would cost $10,000 to serve students.

"We will have a facilitator in the room with those students so that they can help remediate or provide enrichments in order to insure those students are staying on task or are in the classroom," said Culley.

Along with implementing a virtual learning option, the district is also in the process of buying chrome books for those students.

Culley said there was a professional development meeting with administrators and staff at McEvans Elementary to determine how many chrome books the district will need to purchase.

The superintendent plans to meet with other schools this week.

Board president Evereth Stanton asked Ronnie Brown, principal of McEvans Elementary School, to express his thoughts on the professional development meeting.

"Today was a process of organizing for the district and the school because that’s where we kind of have fallen short for years. Today was a day where we got the chance to organize things in order to be on the same page, so that we make sure that we do what is best for our students.

“What we looked at was our issues with staffing, and we looked at solutions in order to make sure we have certified staff to cover those students who may need facilitators to cover those areas where we may have to use virtual learning," said Brown.

"I thought the process was great because like I said we can always point out where an issue is but without having a way to address it, it is still just an issue," added Brown. "So today was a day that we got a chance to address that together. I think we need to have more conversations and be open about what we are here for because if we do that then our students benefit from that."