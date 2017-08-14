The Bolivar County Library System has added new programs to ensure a positive visit for all citizens of Bolivar County.

System Executive Director Jennifer Wann recently presented her annual to the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors.

"Our goal is to foster level reading and to encourage kids to develop the fun part of reading," said Wann.

Wann said there were over 2,236 children who participated in 120 free library programs in 2016.

"One of the things we do is help parents develop their children's early literacy skills so that kids are ready to read when they get to kindergarten," Wann said.

There are also programs and services available for adults but Wann said not all services are available at all of the library branches.

The library system is continuing to build an E-book collection and a digital music service.

One of the new features added last year was high-speed fiber optic Internet access, which is only available at Cleveland, Shelby, Rosedale and Merigold.

Wann told the supervisors they have also added genealogy databases, a learning express library and test preparation database.

Wann said no other additional services would be added anytime soon due to cuts in state funding.

In fiscal year 2017, Wann said the library has reduced its operational expenses by over $22,000.

She said due to the decrease in state funding, they have lost statewide services such as ACT test preparation courses provided by the Mississippi Library Commission and changes in the federal E-Rate program.

The Bolivar County Library System will have to make significant cuts to services in the coming fiscal year without increased local funding.

"State funding for public libraries has fallen significantly," she said. "In fiscal year 2018, we are projected to receive $33,158 from the Mississippi Library Commission's Personnel Incentive Grant Program."

Wann said that is an annual loss of $32,538 from the prior 10-year average of $65,696.