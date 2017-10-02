Twenty-two volunteers from communities in Mound Bayou, Shelby and Winstonville went door-to-door Saturday and surveyed families on where they get locally grown produce.

The volunteers ranged from ages 15 to 23, and were recruited by the Delta Fresh Foods Initiative to determine how many people in the area want access to healthy and fresh foods.

According to Judy Belue, project director of Delta Fresh Foods, this was the first of four Saturdays where the group plans to conduct community surveys.

Their goal is to survey at least 200 households by the end of this project.

In addition, Belue said Delta Fresh Foods conducted research that shows 90 percent of the food eaten in the Delta is imported from somewhere else, and despite the abundance of agriculture in the area, not much food is being grown.

The volunteers also asked questions that related to how far residents have to travel in order to buy fresh produce.

Belue said her group believes many people in North Bolivar have to travel as as far as Cleveland or Clarksdale in order to get fresh produce because there aren’t any grocery stores in their respective areas.

As a way to fix this problem, Belue said her group plans to develop a mobile market that can provide locally grown produce to residents.

“We think if local growers can make a living growing food and local people buy the food then that money can stay in the communities and circulate (within) rather than hauling produce from around the world. It would provide better food, which in turn provide better health and it would help revitalize these three communities which are limited in job options,” said Belue.

The volunteers were trained by Mississippi State University’s Department of Sociology on how to conduct surveys, and received a stipend for their work, which the group believes invites the community to become stakeholder in this project.

“This is called community participatory research. We involve the community in figuring out what the problems are and (finding) solutions,” Belue said. “The reason it’s important to do that is because there have been billons of dollars put into research to try to find solutions, but unless the people who are affected by the problems aren’t involved in the solutions, it is proven that there is very little buy-in (from the community).”

Belue added that volunteers were recommended by people in the community, including all three mayors in their respective towns.

The next community surveys are slated for Oct. 7, 21 and 28 and Belue said she hopes this is one of many opportunities.

“This is our pilot project, if it goes well, we do want to do it again. The people who we’ve talked to in the communities are so excited about the kids being involved. It’s a positive thing for them to do,” said Belue. “It’s not easy to knock on the door and ask to have a few minutes of a person’s time.”