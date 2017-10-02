The surviving members of H & S 114 Engineer Batallion and 213 Medical Detachment of the National Guard gathered on Saturday to catch up and recall memories of yesteryear.

Lovie Neel, Sam Lloyd, El-Hugh Ferguson and Sidney Nason and his wife Lillian held this year’s reunion inside the Magnolia Room at the Rodeway Inn in Cleveland.

For nearly 20 years, it has been a tradition for the veterans to reunite in September in commemoration of their time together in the service.

On Sept. 11, 1950, a group of men from Drew and other parts of the Delta joined the United States Army. Many were recent high graduates, some as young as 17-years-old.

They were under the leadership of Drew natives, such a Leroy Stringfellow, who helped to trained 129 men. He still lives in that Drew.

The idea for the reunion was spearheaded by Caswell P. Stancil in 1996. Stancil had began the task of contacting the veteran before his death. Fellow veteran Lovie Neel took on the task of locating living members and organizing the reunion.

“Caswell Stancil had already put together a long list of names, I just added to it. I began making some phone calls and it took off from there,” said Neel.

According to Neel, 121 living members were located and had remain in contact with one another.

The first reunion took place in September 1998 in Greenville. Over years the venue has changed to the Rodeway Inn.

According to Neel, the reunions lasted three days with an assortment of activities. Now the reunions consist of the veterans spending a few hours out of the day to reminisce.

They are now well into their 80s, have seen the number of attendees dwindled in the past years.

Neel said the living members have a list of those who have passed as a way to honor their memory.

The reunion that averaged hundreds has been reduced to seven.

Although only four were able to attend this year festivities, Stringfellow, Charlie Shivers and Tom Gore were unable to attend.

Next year will mark 20 years since the first reunion, Ferguson said the group of men plan to continue the reunions for as long as they can.

“There aren’t many of us left, but I am blessed to be here amongst friends and brothers,” said Ferguson.